first details on The Essex Serpent series

The splendid Keira Knightley just signed with Apple TV + for a new project titled The Essex Serpent, of which she will be executive producer and protagonist. The series will be directed by Clio Barnard, notes The selfish giant, and will be set in Victorian England.

The story, set in 1893, is inspired by the writer’s bestselling novel of the same name Sarah Perry which in 2016 won the title of best book of the year at the British Book Awards. Knightley will play Cora, a young woman married to a violent and oppressive man who has recently become a widow. They will be the legends and tales of a mythological creature, called precisely the Essex snake, to attract it to the countryside of eastern England.

The adaptation will be curated by screenwriter Anna Symon, already linked to Deep Water with Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, while in the role of executive producers alongside Knightley there will also be Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman. The series will be produced by Apple TV + and See-Saw Films and fits into the new one line-up di drammi Apple’s Originals including Suspicion with Uma Thurman; Slow Horses; Echo 3; Shantaram starring Charlie Hunnam, Korean drama Pachinko and the highly anticipated Masters of the Air produced by Tom Hanks and Steve Spielberg.