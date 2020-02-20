First details and images of Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Initially it became known as Project Xehanort, but after a few days Square Enix already announced it as Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road. This is the next title of the saga, which will arrive exclusively for mobile devices (iOS and Android) and which has just revealed new details. Apart from being shown for the first time in images.

For starters, Square Enix has revealed (us via DualShockers) that the game will focus on Xehanort and his rise to become the main villain of the series. In addition, Dark Road will be an independent game available within the Kingdom Hearts Union χ application. And according to the Japanese company, players can access Dark Road without having to meet any criteria within Union X. Remember that the game will arrive this spring.

In any case, Square Enix has confirmed that the games can be linked. And if we do, this will grant us points on Dark Road depending on how complete our Medal Albums are. Anyway, they wanted to make it clear that it is just a launch promotion. Later, there will be no such connection between the two titles.

In addition, it has also been confirmed that the current game application will change when Dark Road arrives. That way, his name will become Kingdom Hearts Uχ Dark Road. At the moment, yes, we do not know at what point in the spring the game will arrive, because a more specific release date is missing.

As for the screenshots, as you can see, they show us Xehanort with his counterpart Eraqus during the fight and in what seems to be a scene set in Scala ad Caelum. The fact is that the relationship between these characters was exploited (to a lesser extent) in the history of Kingdom Hearts III. Therefore, the game will expand the lore of the last numbered installment.

Source: DualShockers