First criticism for the animated spin-off produced by Fox

In recent weeks, an animated series of X-Files has been announced: the spin-off will allow us to follow the events of another group of special agents, all with lighter and more ironic tones. The news, however, did not convince the fans very much.

The work will be set in New Mexico and will be titled X-Files: Albuquerque. During the episodes of the first season we will therefore follow a group of agents considered by the FBI to be almost second-class, who will be entrusted with the most absurd and less important cases of the agency. Numerous fans have criticized this choice, as they were right in the episodes of the series Mulder e Scully to be seen by their colleagues as second-rate agents, especially the character of David Duchovny, confined to a small office in the basement of the FBI headquarters.

In addition, the animated series lets us know that the cases that the protagonists will have to face will be those that no other agent wants to accept: even this element of the story seems to go against the original work, as Fox Mulder he has never turned down an assignment, however stupid it might appear. We look forward to other official news on the animated series, in the meantime we point out that the seasons of The X-Files are available in the Prime Video catalog.