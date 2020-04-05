First and Second Players: "It is strange that LaLiga supports ERTEs"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The footballers of First and Second Division of Spanish football consider, in relation to the health crisis due to the coronavirus, that 'the first concern and demand is health ' and that the competition "should not be resumed until the health authorities authorize it."

In a statement released by the Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE), after meetings with captains and representatives of the first squads of First and Second Division clubs, the players reiterate that the competition schedule 'is subject to the decisions of the health authorities' and that everything is "conditioned to individual health and the protection of public health, that of all citizens of this country."

'The return to competition, which means a return to the playing fields and our changing rooms', they point out,' will require a protocol that determines the existence of a risk prevention coordinator and pandemic specialist, which guarantees health security to all operators operating in the field of football.

In relation to ERTES, footballers consider 'strange that from LaLiga support the same, taking into account that the economic control, and the well-balanced economy preached from the employers, in relation to the clubs, has not been a mattress for a temporary situation of two months, being aware that the competition has been suspended and not canceled '.

"And taking into account," they add, "that the clubs themselves and the players individually are reaching agreements in terms of wages. What footballers are not going to do is stop guaranteeing our labor rights'.

Finally, they make it clear that 'the return to competition should not be done without an express decision of the authorities, since It's not about the footballer, but about his entire environment. And in this sense, if we have to carry out an initiative in the Congress of Deputies, we will. Health should be everyone's business. '

Here the full statement from AFE

After the meetings held by the Association of Spanish Soccer Players with captains and representatives of the first squads of the First and Second Division clubs, these groups want to express the following:

1.- First and Second Division footballers want to state that being aware of the situation we are experiencing, we affirm that in all meetings held the first concern and demand is health, and that the competition should not be resumed until the health authorities authorize it.

2.- Regarding the competition schedule, it is subject to the decisions of the health authorities. A decision will be required from AFE for this purpose. Everything is conditioned to individual health and the protection of public health, that of all citizens of this country.

3.- The return to the competition, which means the return to the playing fields and to our changing rooms, will require a protocol that determines the existence of a risk prevention coordinator and pandemic specialist, who guarantees health security to all operators operating in the field of football.

4.- As for the ERTES, it is strange that from LaLiga they support them, taking into account that economic control, and the well-balanced economy preached from the employers, in relation to the clubs, has not provided a mattress for a temporary situation of two months, being aware that the competition has been suspended and not canceled. And considering that the clubs themselves and the players individually are reaching agreements when it comes to wages. What footballers are not going to do is stop guaranteeing our labor rights

5.- Finally, those of us who subscribe this document today are so committed to this society that we want to make it clear that the return to competition should not be done without an express decision of the authorities, since it is not about the footballer, but about all his environment. And in this sense, if we have to carry out an initiative in the Congress of Deputies, we will. Health should be everyone's business.