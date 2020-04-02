First and apocalyptic trailer with Gerard Butler in 'Greenland'

Share it:

'Greenland', the new film by Neill Blomkamp, will tell the story of a family that will do everything possible to survive a natural catastrophe: a meteorite. This apocalyptic drama has just released its first trailer, making it clear to us that Gerard Butler it can with this and much more. After all, the protagonist of this new film has already challenged legions of Persian soldiers in '300', North Korean invasion forces in 'Olympus Hall Fallen' and knows what a super storm is (in 'Geostorm').

Jokes aside, what is clear is that we will suffer in 'Greenland', as the video already precedes and the synopsis confirms:

"John Garrity (Gerard Butler), his estranged wife Allison (Morena Baccarin) and son Nathan embark on a perilous journey of survival. Several cities around the world have been cut short by fragments of a comet approaching Earth As the countdown to the global apocalypse approaches zero, your last chance to save yourself is a desperate flight towards a possible safe haven. "

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, East thriller marks the return of the director who premiered last year 'Angel Has Fallen', a film that also starred Butler.

Trying to survive the anarchy and global panic that unfolds as the destruction grows, this family will try to get a one-way ticket. Will they succeed? Its premiere is scheduled for the next June 12 at the American box office and on August 21 in London; however, given the current situation, this date is likely to change. We will continue to report.