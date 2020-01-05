First Alejandra Guzmán and now her mother: Silvia Pinal surprises without makeup (PHOTOS)

This Thursday, Alejandra Guzmán He gave what to talk about after sharing a photo without filters in which he shows his body without bluntness. However, although many applauded her to be allowed to see "the natural", others criticized her. And she wasn't the only one: Doña Silvia Pinal he also let himself be seen without makeup.

As she did at the end of November, the first actress was very happy at Christmas dinner with her daughter Sylvia Pasquel, her granddaughter Stephanie Salas and her great granddaughter Michelle. All without makeup, which his loyal fans applauded.

And, a few months to date, the actress who starred in iconic Luis Buñuel tapes as Viridiana He has shown that he doesn't care about criticism. Together with her daughter Alejandra, she takes every opportunity to rest from appearances and let herself be seen in her social networks.

This is how he looked Silvia Pinal In Christmas without makeup with his family:

