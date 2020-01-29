First advances to episode 142 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

Share it:

With the end of the arc of time travel, and the release of expiodium 141 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations finally even the anime has started to take the path followed by the manga after the countless additional episodes made above all to give time to the paper series to grind chapters.

So, after the filler episode on the curse of the seal, Boruto and his companions, in episode 141, begin to have the first contacts with the Bandits Mujina that we learned about in the manga. Yet, although the anime seems to want to follow the route indicated by the paper version written by Ukyo Kodachi and designed by Mikio Ikemoto, apparently these first episodes detach themselves a bit, to introduce the band much more gradually than the Team 7 will face. So it is easy to think that we will have much more basic information about the new enemies, before the anime begins to faithfully reproduce the pages of this new narrative arc.

We have seen how in episode 141 Boruto and Mitsuki to protect a certain Kokuri, once a member of the same Bandit Mujina who then betrayed, they infiltrate a Shinobi prison "Hozuki Castle ", pretending to be prisoners. Their job is to observe the situation from the inside and find out who wants to attack the life of the person they need to protect while Sarada enters pretending to be a reporter.

During the mission, however, Kokuri is attacked, so the video preview of theepisode 142, by title "Trial of Will", which you can view at the bottom of the article, sees Boruto and Mitsuki devising a plan to ensure that Kokuri never remains alone and at the same time to ensure that they can control all the prisoners at once. To do this, they try to draw attention to them, gathering all the prisoners in a single area, this, of course, with consequences that are all to be discovered.

And have you seen the first episode of the new arc? What do you think? Are you waiting for the next one? Let us know in the comments