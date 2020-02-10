"Fireworks – Should they be viewed from the side or from the bottom?" February 13 arrives on DVD / Blu-ray

Share it:

Anime Factory recently announced that the home video edition of the 2018 anime movie "Fireworks – Should they be viewed from the side or from the bottom?"the next will arrive in Italy February 13. You can read all the details in the press release visible below.

Milan, 10 February 2020 – Anime Factory, Koch Media's own label that contains the best of the Anime, film and home video offer, in collaboration with Lucky Red is pleased to announce that the highly anticipated Fireworks – Should they be viewed from the side or from the bottom? will finally be available in Limited Edition on DVD and Blu-ray ™ from February 13, 2020.

From the director of Magical Madoka, Akiyuki Shinbo, and by the producers of your name., the pyrotechnic story of an unforgettable summer finally arrives in Italy, after having received an incredible success from critics and audiences in Japan. Based on the homonymous television dorama, Fireworks – Should they be viewed from the side or from the bottom? tells the story of a group of friends who organize themselves to find an answer to this strange question on the occasion of the local summer festival. Norimichi receives the unexpected invitation to run away from home from the classmate Nazuna of which he is infatuated, living with her a wonderful experience with unexpected implications …

The Italian version of this majestic feature, embellished by the music of the master Satoru Kosaki, was edited by Massimiliano Alto (director of dubbing and adapter of the dialogues based on the translation from Japanese by Francesco Nicodemo) and sees the participation of:

Alex Polidori who lends his voice to Norimichi

Sara Labidi who lends her voice to Nazuna

Alessandro Campaiola who lends his voice to Yusuke

Federico Campaiola who lends his voice to Jun’ichi

Mattia Fabiano who lends his voice to Minoru

Alessio Puccio who lends his voice to Kazuhiro

The distribution of voices and the direction of dubbing have been oriented to return the original as faithfully and effectively as possible, both in terms of character characterization and timbre and vocal age.

In addition to Italian and Japanese double audio, the Limited Edition on DVD and Blu-ray ™ also includes the rich original 28-page booklet containing:

Introduction

Character information sheets

Production notes

A special conversation: Shunji Iwai x Hitoshi Ohne x Akiyuki Shinbo

Staff information sheets

Translation of the closing piece "UCHIAGEHANABI" (DAOKO x Kenshi Yonezu)

Analysis by Cristian Giorgi

The Blu-ray Limited Edition is available for 22.60 euros, little more than the DVD that will cost you a little less than 20 euro. Both editions can be pre-ordered on Amazon by clicking on the link found at the bottom.

