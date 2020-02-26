Fireworks Review: love and time travel in Akiyuki Shinbo's film

Share it:

The love as an inescapable force that crosses the boundaries of space and time: a narrative paradigm now usual in the world of Japanese animation through a genre that we could now define as "romantic science fiction". In 1993 the Japanese TV screens hosted a dorama (term that we could assimilate to our "fiction") entitled Fireworks: should they be viewed from the side or from the bottom?. After more than twenty years, for the direction of Akiyuki Shinbo and the production of the studio Shaft, an eponymous anime film made its debut in Japanese cinemas in 2017. To bring the film to our country, after the release of Lucky Red, think about it now Anime Factory and Koch Media with a home video version. A product that even after three years presents itself as an excellent exercise in style, albeit a little limping on the narrative level.

A complicated escape

In Fireworks we have all the elements that define a delicious romantic sci-fi comedy: right on the heels of great successes of contemporary cinema such as Your Name and Weathering With You (but also the imminent Hello World, always branded Koch Media) the plot tells a decidedly complicated love story.

The one between the young man Norimichi and the indomitable Nazuna, two high school students in the charming and rural village of Moshimo: Nazuna lives a thorny family situation, with the mother determined to move against the will of her daughter, who desperately tries to escape from the grip of her parents and live an independent life far from those who want to decide for their own life. As beautiful as it is elusive, Nazuna is observed from afar by Norimichi, infatuated with the girl, but the protagonist has to deal with another decidedly uncomfortable element: his friend, Yusuke, is in turn in love with Nazuna and submits his classmate to a swimming competition on their first day of summer vacation. Nazuna attends the confrontation and decides, in her heart, that the winner of the challenge would accompany her on her escape from a mother too taken by her new wife. But the long-awaited day of a popular festival is approaching, in which the inhabitants of Moshimo will detonate fireworks: the group of Norimichi and Yusuke then organizes an excursion on the top of a fate to admire the fireworks from a side view from the point where they will explode, this is because there is a dispute involving the group about the real shape of fireworks.

Just as the title suggests, therefore, i fireworks they become the backbone of a narrative that becomes more and more complex: the day Nazuna organizes his escape is planted by Yusuke, and it is at this moment that Norimichi is involved in a completely surreal sequence of events.

Making a wish as he throws a mysterious sphere that Nazuna had found by the sea, the boy rewinds time and he understands that he can change the course of history. But from here on, his desperate pursuit towards happiness with Nazuna turns into a journey between dream and reality, between alternative timelines and parallel worlds in which the only thing that matters for the two boys is one: being together for the whole the life.

A journey through the worlds

The basic scenario written by Hitoshi One it starts from a really promising premise: to exploit the narrative trick of time travel to tell a story based on the power of love and the inevitability of destiny. The result is an interesting and pleasant script, in some cases seasoned with moments of great sweetness, but also not fully exhaustive in terms of writing and characterization of the characters. The narrative ecosystem and worldbuilding around Norimichi and Nazuna appears clear only up to a certain point, and it is found in the two main figures opposed to the protagonists: Yusuke, the friend betrayed on one side, and the mother of Nazuna, unable to meet the emotions of his daughter, on the other. As the script focuses on the rest of the cast, unfortunately, the scenario becomes more smoky and coarse, as it does not allow us to fully understand the background of the characters and the ties that exist between them.

Fireworks also has some light points in some places rhythm problem, since the narrative slowness of the first act soon leaves room for the haste and dynamism of the events that characterize the second. Nonetheless, Akiyuki Shinbo's film packs a good journey, a pleasant story marked by themes rather dear to the fans of its congeners: the power of love on the one hand, the sense of independence with respect to the bulky parental figures on the other.

In the middle, a vortex marked by a surrealist direction and a superfine technical sector; to stand out the design, original and refined with some hints of innocent but never invasive fanservice, but above all the quality of the animations and the music sector, which reaches its peak in a specific sequence, both dreamlike and visually absurd.