Firefly has a free way to return to television if it is able to reinvent itself

One of the most painful cancellations of television was that of Firefly For thousands of your viewers. The chances that the series will be reborn in the future are not very high, but they do exist.

The Wrap wanted to speak with producer Tim Minear, with Joss Whedon and Fox president Michael Thorn to determine if there is a possibility that he will work again with this science fiction classic.

"The general answer is that every time we think of one of our classic titles, if there is a way to reinvent it today so that it causes as much impact as in its day on the fans, we are totally open to it."Thorn said."Personally, I loved Firefly and watched every episode. I didn't work on it, but I loved the series. We have thought about it before, but we had The Orville and for us it didn't make sense to have two series set in the broadcast space".

The executive continued that it is a good idea to bring Firefly back and now Orville is in Hulu, left space in Fox for the return of this space series starring Nathan Fillion and company. Even so, he also pointed out that Minear is currently quite busy.