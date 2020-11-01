Fire Power: Prelude, first look at Robert Kirkman’s new comic

Robert Kirkman is one of the most important screenwriters of the last decade who, after having reached the Olympus of success with The Walking Dead, has unexpectedly decided to change course, confronting himself with a panorama as varied as it is difficult: that of martial arts.

The good Kirkman had already made his audience savor scenes of pure fighting ecstasy in Invincible, his greatest masterpiece that soon will also have its own animated counterpart thanks to the collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, but never before had he pushed himself into a so peculiar kind. We are talking specifically about Fire Power, published by SaldaPress in Italy, which recently presented itself to us with the first volume symbolically named precisely Prelude.

This first issue is a shrewd and orchestrated appetizer of a design which, according to the premises, promises to be a welcome and unexpected surprise. In conclusion, we will give a first judgment, now let’s leave room for what struck us or not both in terms of script and graphics, as a prominent figure in American comics was involved. Chris Samnee.

Owen Jhonson, between mysteries and fiery fists

Fire Power he starts directly as a lightning punch, immediately making clear the central figure of the work: Owen Jhonson. Boy grew up with the desire to know the origins of his real parents, having been adopted at a very young age, he has always followed rough roads that have led him, challenge after challenge, to get to know the place where every personal conception of his own will definitely change. life: the Temple of the Fire Fist.

Here a refined story comes to life, masterfully supported by a design and colors as dynamic as they are colorful. A mixture that will capture the reader’s attention. Samnee has been in an evident state of grace in recent years and, without mincing words, gives Kirkman’s original idea a practically perfect completeness. You will never, ever get tired of observing the tables in the register.

Between oriental cinema and cult ’80s and’ 90s

Fire Power has obvious cornerstones to which it is inspired and in this Prelude, which allows you to become very familiar with the characters and the setting, they manifest themselves in a crystalline way. We had found some of these elements in Invincible but in this new work, which over the last few months has positively distorted the American comic market (200,000 copies sold in a few days), some of Robert Kirkman’s best known passions are well present and are themselves the engine of the action: oriental cinema, both Wuxiapian and Kung Fu Comedy, and some of the most famous ’80s and’ 90s cult like Karate Kid and La Prova.

The atmospheres orchestrated by the author will lead the reader to alternate moments of reflection, comedy, violence and finally surprise. It all works harmoniously, and you get the feeling of a beautiful balance between writing and visual. It would not be so exciting, thinking precisely of Kirkman’s cross-media talent, that Fire Power could become a valuable adaptation material for a television series in the future.