Fire Force will have a special cafeteria in March

The chain of coffee shops OTA★LAB CAFE announced a collaboration with the franchise based on the manga Enen no Shouboutai (Fire Force), at the opening of a temporary cafeteria that will be available in Japan in the period from March 10 to 30 this year in Tokyo.





The establishment will offer special menus based on the themes of the popular multimedia franchise, as well as the sale of limited edition products based mainly on the promotional illustration of this collaboration. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the income will be prior reservation and check, and the stay in the facilities will be limited to only ninety minutes.

On the other hand, Atsushi Ohkubo publish the manga in the magazine Weekly Shonen Magazine from the publisher Kodansha since September 2015. The publisher published the twenty-fifth compilation volume on September 17, followed by the twenty-sixth on November 17. The play inspired a 24-episode anime adaptation produced by the studios. David Production, released in July 2019. A 24-episode second season aired during the Summer-2020 season, specifically on July 3 in Japan.

Sinopsis de Fire Force

Terror has paralyzed the inhabitants of Tokyo after a phenomenon known as “spontaneous combustion” began to turn its inhabitants into a kind of flaming demons called infernal. Despite this, some people are able to handle flames and maintain their human form, thus giving them special abilities that divide them into first, second, and third generation pyrokinetics. Within this chaos, our protagonist Shinra Kusakabe, a third generation pyrokinetic, joins the Eighth Company of the Fire Force Special Unit, which seeks to discover the truth behind the phenomenon of human combustion.

Source: Official site

© Atsushi Okubo / Kodansha / Special Fire Brigade Video Public Relations Section