Fire Force: the theater show is revealed in a new key visual

July 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
The official website of the theatrical show dedicated to the work of Atsushi Okubo, Fire Force, has published an unpublished key visual that presents the protagonists.

The opera will be staged at Osaka's Umeda Arts Theater from 31 July to 2 August, and the KT Zepp Yokohama of Kanagawa from 6 to 9 August. The direction of the show is entrusted to the director Shō Kubota, while the screenplay is curated by Yūsei Naruse. The composition of the soundtrack is instead up to Masaki Miyoshi.

The official website has announced that, starting from July 1st, the production has started the reimbursement and resale of the previously purchased tickets. Due to the new guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 – the show times, the type of seats available and the number of tickets have now changed.

Fire Force protagonist Shinra Kusakabe will be played by actor Hikaru Makishima. The remaining cast members are as follows:

  • Ren Ozawa (Arthur Boyle)
  • Yūki Kimisawa (Akitaro Ōbi)
  • Ryōma Baba (Takehisa Hinawa)
  • Sena as (Maki Oze)
  • Karin Isobe (Iris)
  • Kōji Kominami (Rekka Hoshimiya)
  • Kentarō Menjō (Flam Karim)
  • Yūya Asato (Foien Li)
  • Yū Saotome (Tamaki Kotatsu)
  • Takashi Hagino (Leonard Burns)
  • Tsubasa Kizu (Shō Kusakabe)
  • Hotaru Nomoto (Princess Hibana)
  • Shūhei Izumi (Joker)

The Fire Force author confirmed, the manga has officially entered its final phase. In the meantime, the staff of the animated series of Fire Force has confirmed the number of episodes of the second season.

