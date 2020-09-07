Fire Force: Tamaki sets fans’ souls on fire with Jadeleafon’s sexy cosplay

Share it:

For a long time, fans have been waiting for the Fire Force 2 anime, which set the summer on fire with its episodes. The David Production studio brought the characters made by Atsushi Okubo to the general public, including also Tamaki Kotatsu, belonging to division 8 but particularly known for its rather lascivious syndrome.

As Fire Force fans will know, Tamaki she is affected by Lucky Lews Syndrome, and this causes her to end up very often in winking situations with the male protagonists of the work. This also caused some criticism of Fire Force and this fanservice, with Tamaki right in the eye of these fans’ storm.

However, the character is very popular due to his character, his way of fighting and his beauty. The girl has in fact an impeccable body and this makes her perfect for some female cosplay. Jade Leafon has in fact uploaded a few weeks ago some photos that went viral where she presents hers Tamaki cosplay from Fire Force. The outfit chosen is the most “free”, with the girl wearing the bra and then the classic pants of the uniform from which you can also see the slip.

Around, thanks to some graphic effects, Jade Leafon is engulfed in flames. What do you think of this cosplay a tema Fire Force?