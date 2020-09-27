Fire Force: Okubo’s manga exceeds eleven million copies distributed

Fire Force is one of the most welcome novelties of the last years. The Atsushi Okubo manga has managed to give new light to the figure of the Fire Brigade, heroes of the real world, and has conquered the public thanks to a mix of irony and adventure. The exploits of Shinra Kusakabe have achieved extraordinary results!

The Twitter profile @somoskudasai revealed that the manga written and illustrated by Okubo has reached 11.5 million copies distributed. This figure is not impressive for the large number of volumes in circulation, but because it comes after only a total of twenty-five volumes published. Furthermore, again according to what Kudasai reported, the series will be reprinted in its entirety.



Atsushi Okubo’s manga is set in a dystopian future in which humanity has incurred the wrath of the planet; the world was engulfed in flames and has undergone major changes. Due to the rising sea, Japan is downsized and its inhabitants are reunited under the Tokyo Empire, a city where the Church of the Sacred Sol and the Haijima industries compete for Amaterasu, the only source of energy.

In this sad age there are several causes of death, but the main one is that for combustion, spontaneous event in which human beings transform into infernal creatures called Incendiati. The Fire Force is a special Fire Brigade force created to stop these evil beings and to investigate the causes of spontaneous combustion.

In Italy, Fire Force is published by Panini Comics, under the Planet Manga label. An animated series was taken from the manga that currently has two seasons under its belt. The episodes of this work are published completely free of charge on the YouTube channel Yamato Animation. As Fire Force draws to a close, the world of cosplay grows richer every day. Check out this alluring Fire Force Tamaki cosplay.