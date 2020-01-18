Fire Force ignites with the latest seductive cosplay from ex-porn star Kaho Shibuya

Share it:

After a stormy start, Fire Force has continued its transmission without concern over the past few months. It's not the end for the David Production anime, however, as Fire Force has been renewed for a second season. Waiting to see Shinra again the other guys fighting the fire, we can see them with the cosplay.

Tamaki Kotatsu is one of the main characters in Fire Force and who developed a love-hate relationship with fans. Much is due to her syndrome which often leaves her naked or a victim of groping, but by her nature she does not remain very dressed anyway. In fact, besides the uniform, she usually wears only a top and the classic trousers of the brigade.

With Kaho Shibuya's latest cosplay, a former Japanese pornstar, it can be said that Tamaki Kotatsu adds more than one dimension. The woman has made a cosplay not only faithful to the Rescue the Princess channel, but also full of special effects that help to lower the viewer into the inflamed world of Fire Force. The generous forms of Kaho Shibuya then do the rest. Do you like this version of the character, or do you prefer Pockythief's Tamaki?

Fire Force is a manga by Atsushi Okubo and published on Weekly Shonen Magazine from September 23, 2015. Having reached more than twenty volumes, the title is quite solid in the charts at home, while in Italy it is published by Panini Comics, which has now reached the publication of volume number 17.