Fire Force 2: the new trailer reveals several new characters

The one of Fire Force is a series that has always struggled to find its target audience, on the one hand managing to conquer a rich niche of fans without however proving capable of gaining the attention of the mass, although the animated adaptation of the manga has managed to expand the fanbase of the production.

The team that worked on the work, in fact, after the good success with the arrival of the first animated season, later confirmed that the production would also see the arrival of a second season, which will continue the intriguing story of the members of the Fire Force, a news that has been able to make the happiness of many spectators.

Well, recently a new and interesting trailer dedicated to the series has been released, a promotional video through which we can get in touch with some of the events that we will go through episode by episode, all seeing in the meantime a large number of characters, among old acquaintances and unpublished faces. The trailer, in fact, has also revealed some new arrivals in the series, still unknown characters that it will be possible to meet during the season and of which the voice actors have also been revealed. In particular, we are talking about:

Miyuri Shimabukuro as Kasugatani Inka

Makoto Furukawa as Ogun Montgomery

Daisuke Ono as Pan Ko Paat

Kentaro Ito as the mole Scop

Sho Hayami as the crow Yata

Wishing you good vision, we also remind you that in the last few days the release date of Fire Force 2 has been officially announced.