Fire Force 2: the new trailer reveals several new characters

June 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The one of Fire Force is a series that has always struggled to find its target audience, on the one hand managing to conquer a rich niche of fans without however proving capable of gaining the attention of the mass, although the animated adaptation of the manga has managed to expand the fanbase of the production.

The team that worked on the work, in fact, after the good success with the arrival of the first animated season, later confirmed that the production would also see the arrival of a second season, which will continue the intriguing story of the members of the Fire Force, a news that has been able to make the happiness of many spectators.

Well, recently a new and interesting trailer dedicated to the series has been released, a promotional video through which we can get in touch with some of the events that we will go through episode by episode, all seeing in the meantime a large number of characters, among old acquaintances and unpublished faces. The trailer, in fact, has also revealed some new arrivals in the series, still unknown characters that it will be possible to meet during the season and of which the voice actors have also been revealed. In particular, we are talking about:

  • Miyuri Shimabukuro as Kasugatani Inka
  • Makoto Furukawa as Ogun Montgomery
  • Daisuke Ono as Pan Ko Paat
  • Kentaro Ito as the mole Scop
  • Sho Hayami as the crow Yata

Wishing you good vision, we also remind you that in the last few days the release date of Fire Force 2 has been officially announced.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

