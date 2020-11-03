Fire Force 2: The new story arc takes us back to the Nether

From the official Twitter account we get a first illustration relating to the next story arc told in the anime Fire Force 2. Let’s see it together.

The Haijima industries part of the story ended with the introduction of a new owner of Adolla Burst and its so-called guardian. Following we will soon be introduced to the saga ofinvestigative operation in the Nether. This will probably be the final narrative arc of the second season of the anime and will bring the protagonists of the work back into the forbidden underground of the Tokyo Empire to investigate the connections between the Evangelist and the Church of the Sacred Sol.

For this new mission Company 8 of the Fire Force will be jointly with the Company 2. But unfortunately an element will be missing from the group main, Maki in fact will be forced to rejoin the army before the start of the operation.

Through the official Fire Force Twitter account we can immediately see the key visual relating to the new narrative arc that shows us the protagonists engaged in combat.

The second season of the anime, taken from the manga of the same name Atsushi Ohkubo, already known for Soul Eater, started in July 2020 produced by the studio David Production. Fire Force recently made a splash for the amazing animations featured in Episode 9.

