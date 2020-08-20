Fire Force 2: Tamaki's exaggerated fan service threatens to ruin the character?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With the expedition to the Chinese Peninsula, the series Fire Force introduced a new story arc for Shinra and the other members of the Eighth Special Brigade. The last episode published has finally shown some respect for Tamaki, continually victim of advanche from his companions.

Introduced in the series as a potentially provocative character for the rest of the team, who wears clothes not really suited to the situations in which they often find themselves, Tamaki is also "haunted" by a kind of curse linked to her clumsiness, which makes her continually the protagonist of embarrassing episodes.

At the beginning of the second season of Fire Force it was revealed that Tamaki had studied to become a nun, and thus assist the Infernals during the last moments of their lives. A discovery that did nothing but make her a victim of provocation by her comrades again. The continuous insertion of fan service scenes, often disconnected from the context, is an aspect that the author, Atsushi Okubo, known for Soul Eater, uses to build funny moments in which it is easy to show the defects of the characters.

However Tamaki was constantly at the center of the attention of the Eighth Special Brigade, much more than the others, and in the last published episode it seems that this endless mockery is over. That the right time has come to deepen a character like that?

Recall that the new story arc was presented with a poster, and that Shinra got a spectacular custom Funko Pop.