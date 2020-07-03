Entertainment

Fire Force 2 starts now, the first episode is available with Italian subtitles

July 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

We are finally here, the second season of Fire Force starts now. At the top of the article you can watch with us the first episode with Italian subtitles, broadcast directly from the YouTube channel of Yamato Animation. We remind you that from now on the appointment will be every Friday at 19:55.

The premiere is titled "The Battle of Firefighters" and again throws Brigade 8 into the fray. The animations seem, as always, of a high standard, and apparently starting from the next episode we will begin to see some new characters.

The second season of Fire Force was announced immediately after the conclusion of the first and was produced and broadcast on record time. The first 24 episodes have adapted the events that occurred up to chapter 90 of the Okubo manga and according to what was shown in the trailer of last May, this second season should go up to the narrative arc number fourteen, called Arc Stigma. We remind you that this season will also consist of 24 episodes.

READ:  Super Dragon Ball Heroes 2: Vegeta's coveted transformation is reality in episode 4

And what do you think of it? Will you follow the new episodes? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were a fan of the anime then, you can't really miss the opportunity to take a look at the magnificent Tamaki cosplay posted on our pages a few months ago.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.