Fire Force 2: Star animations in episode 9, the web goes crazy for Ogun Montgomery

The second season of Fire Force has been moving forward for two months, and is now just a few weeks away from the halfway point. The series has depopulated mainly due to the incredible quality of the animations, and in the last episode, number 9, the boys of David Production they proved once again how important is attention to detail.

In particular, a scene with a protagonist was surprising Ogun Montgomery, the young third generation member of the Fourth Special Brigade. During the encounter with a demon, the boy finally used his most powerful technique, “Flame InkAfter covering his upper body with traces of flammable ink, the boy launched a series of impressive hand-to-hand attacks, temporarily annihilating the enemy.

Below you can take a look at the reactions of the fans and the excerpt of the episode, which we remind you to be available for free on the YouTube channel of Yamato Animation. In the last stages of the battle there is also room for a nice quote a JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, another anime made by David Production.

What do you think of it? are you enjoying Fire Force 2? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are a fan of the series then, you can’t really miss the opportunity to take a look at the wonderful Funko Pop dedicated to Shinra.