Fire Force 2: Shinra dominates the flames in an incredible custom Funko Pop

2019 was a year full of surprises for the world of Japanese animation, which introduced us to numerous series capable of conquering millions of fans in a short time, such as Demon Slayer and Dr. Stone, and among these it should certainly be considered Fire Force .

Set in a future where many countries and some continents have been submerged by sea level, risen due to terrible climatic conditions, and where human beings, through spontaneous combustion, can become Infernal, the series of Atsushi Ōkubo follows the adventures of a special team of firefighters grappling with these supernatural beings.

Despite the recent, and moderate, success achieved by the anime transposition, Funko Pop has not yet been announced! officers to portray the main characters, so a fan wanted to make a nice disproportionate version of Shinra Kusakabe, protagonist of the work. Shinra possesses the Devil's Footprint ability, thanks to which she can trigger flare-ups from the feet, and therefore jump very high or even give powerful kicks.

Precisely for these abilities, the user @IGinylalchimist shared Funko Pop on Twitter! created by him in the post you find at the bottom of the page. Through the use of fluorescent paint in fact the artist managed to make Shinra's character even more disturbing, who really seems to dominate the flames and be ready to measure himself against the Hell.

Recall that the second season of Fire Force will consist of 24 episodes, and that on the Yamato Video YouTube channel you can find the first episode with subtitles in Italian.