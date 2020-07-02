Entertainment

Fire Force 2, revealed the number of episodes of the new season

July 2, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Fire Force is ready to return with a new season, and a few moments ago the on was officially confirmed total number of episodes. The series will be available tomorrow on the Yamato Video YouTube channel (with Italian subtitles) and, apparently, it will keep us company for several months.

The guys from David Production in fact, they confirmed that season 2 will consist of another 24 episodes, an incredible achievement if we consider that the previous season ended just over six months ago. The first trailer of Fire Force 2 also showed an enviable quality in the field of animation, reflecting the incredible talent and speed of the animation studio.

The first season of Fire Force debuted on July 6, 2019, not even a year ago, and the second will debut on July 3, 2020. The new episodes should cover chapters 91 to 175 of the manga and considering the latest statements by the author Atsushi Okubo, the third season could write the end word on the adventures of Shinra and companions.

And what do you think of it? Are you following Season 2 of Fire Force? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were looking for other news then, we advise you to take a look at all the best anime releases of the summer season.

