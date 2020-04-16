Fire Force 2: let's take a first look at the characters of the next season

Share it:

It was July 6, 2019 when the first episode of one of the most anticipated series of last year was released on the small screen in Japan: Fire Force. Series produced by the studio David Production, known among other things for souls like JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, was one of the most followed series but also among the most talked about.

Fire Force he immediately struck for the really animations of very high level, with fights that make your eyes shine, and for the plot premise not bad. In addition, since the manga already had a great following and public feedback, has meant that in return the anime was successful and that it would come confirmed for a second season which, Coronavirus permitting, is expected to air for the summer of this year.

The first season it consisted of 24 episodes that aired until December 28 last year. Episode after episode we were able to follow and get passionate about the adventures of the young man Shinra Kusakabe, third generation pirocinante able to control the flames that explode from his feet and allow him to move at great speed and, consequently, to have boosts from the fighting point of view, which has the dream of entering the Fire Force (hence the English name of the series). A body of firefighters specialized in the extinction of spontaneous combustion of human beings. This is because the series is set in a world where, without any warning, people catch fire, losing their senses and transforming themselves into demons that bring destruction.

We have to admit that episode after episode the plot of the story has become more and more compelling. A lot has been discovered and understood a lot about the background and also about the past of our protagonist since demonic smile. Beyond the positive aspects, the series has been much talked about for some choices, such as scenes from fanservice sometimes so pushed and exasperated by border on the ridiculous and some plot choices that speeded up the narrative so much that the viewer felt lost in some passages.

In any case, it remains, together with Dr. Stone, one of the most followed series of last year, with a second season ready to be released in 2020 and of which the first ones were shown a few days ago character drawings protagonists of season 2. In fact, as you can see from the post reported at the bottom of the article and tweeted by the user FireForce_8, we have the opportunity to have a first look respectively at Shinra, Arthur, Tamaki and Iris, in work uniform, as they will appear in the second season.

