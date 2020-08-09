Fire Force 2: a new spectacular poster waiting for the return of the anime

Entertainment

Fans of Fire Force are eagerly awaiting the anime adaptation of some of the most important events seen on the pages written and drawn by Atsuki Okubo, creator of the Soul Eater series as well. After the conclusion of the acclaimed narrative arc of the Fifth Pillar, in fact we will see the expedition to the Chinese Peninsula.

The current objective of the protagonists is in fact to find information regarding the Flame of Genesis, and after failing to protect Inca Kasugatani, Special Brigades 2, 4 and 8 decide to join forces for this mission, and they go to their new destination. To join the side of Shinra and companions we will see Ogun Montgomery, much appreciated by fans, and also the introduction of two new characters.

To celebrate the arrival of the new episodes, and the start of the new story arc, Funimation shared on Twitter the spectacular key visual which you can find at the bottom of the news. In addition to the new allies, the promotional image also shows us the new enemies and the particular setting with which the Brigades will have to deal. As written in the post the adventure on the Chinese Peninsula will develop over the course of four episodes, from the seventh to the tenth.

Recall that the protagonist of the series, Shinra, has obtained an incredible Funko Pop! custom, and we leave you to the first episode of Fire Force 2 subtitled in Italian.

