Fire Emblem Three Houses: the new video presents the Expanding Shadows expansion

On the sidelines of the Nintendo Direct which presented Byleth as a new character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the authors of Intelligent System show us in videos Ombre Cineree, the new DLC included in the Fire Emblem Three Houses Expansion Pass.

With Shadowy Shadows, Japanese developers will allow all fans of the tactical RPG of Nintendo and Koei Tecmo to devote themselves to the missions and activities of the fourth secret house of the Official Academy, the Ashes Wolves.

Thanks to this new DLC, users of this hit title (with the best ever launch for the series in the USA) will be able to try out additional missions that will run parallel to a secondary story that, just like the main adventure storyline, promises to be full of surprises.

The exit of Fire Emblem Three Houses: Ash Shadows is scheduled for February 13, of course exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The owners of the game's Expansion Pass will be able to download it at no additional cost. At this point we just have to leave you with the announcement video of the new DLC with the gameplay scenes packaged by the authors of Intelligent Systems together with a focus on characters, enemies, scenarios and game dynamics of the expansion.