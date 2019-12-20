Fire Emblem Three Houses: Nintendo in the mood for Christmas gifts with the new DLC

Share it:

After a particularly explosive debut, Fire Emblem: Three Houses is experiencing a relatively quiet part of the year. The last paid DLC published by Nintendo dates back to July but now the Japanese giant has decided to celebrate the holiday season with a gift.

All owners of the Fire Emblem: Three Houses Season Pass will be able to download a new free dress to celebrate in style, literally defined by Nintendo itself as "the outfit of your dreams". In reality the DLC introduces the Sothis Regalia, in honor of one of the most popular characters of the new saga, in different variations depending on the version of Byleth.

The DLC Pack 1-3, already out, had introduced new clothes of the Academy, five secondary battles, new music, some objects, the sauna and much more. The next DLC Pack 4 is expected by April 30, 2020 and should include new content for the story and for the characters and an increase in the save slots.

