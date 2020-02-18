Fire Emblem Three Houses: how to recruit the Ashen Wolves

Share it:

With the arrival of the Dark Shadows DLC, players of Fire Emblem Three Houses can use characters from the new secret house of the gods Cinere Wolves. In this mini-guide we explain how to unlock them and use them also in the main adventure.

To unlock the four members of the Ashes Wolves you need to play the DLC Ashen Shadows, moving forward in the new side-story of Fire Emblem Three Houses. Specifically, the four characters in question can be recruited as follows:

Constance : Recruited after completing Chapter 2 of the Ash Shadows story

: Recruited after completing Chapter 2 of the Ash Shadows story Balthus : Recruited after completing Chapter 4 of the Shadow Shadows story

: Recruited after completing Chapter 4 of the Shadow Shadows story Hapi : Recruited after completing Chapter 5 of the Shadow Shadows story

: Recruited after completing Chapter 5 of the Shadow Shadows story Yuri: Recruited after completing Chapter 6 of the Ash Shadows story

How to recruit the Ashy Wolves in Fire Emblem Three Houses

After unlocking Constance, Balthus, Hapi and Yuri, load a base game save. You will receive a notification informing you of the presence of a mysterious merchant in your part. Talking to this man will make you travel to the city of Abyss, giving you the opportunity to recruit the Ashen Wolves.

Meanwhile, the new Trickster, War Monk / Cleric, Dark Flier and Valkyrie classes will unlock after completing Chapter 1 of Ash Shadows. However, to use them, you must be at least level 20, have the correct certification for that class and have an Abyssian Exam Pass.