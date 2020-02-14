Fire Emblem Three Houses: Dark Shadows DLC available

Share it:

The tactical RPG of Nintendo and Koei Tecmo, Fire Emblem: Three Houses updates to the new version 1.2.0 available already this morning, which among other things adds the expected DLC called Ashen Shadows, which brings into play a new secret house, and therefore a new story.

The developers have released the official patch notes, to which we refer you to learn more about the update in general, which includes a long series of resolutions to problems and bugs of various nature, as well as some aesthetic changes that can now be made in the game.

As said at the beginning, however, the highlight of the update is undoubtedly the DLC Ombre Cineree, which adds precisely the new secret lineage of Cinere Wolves.

To start the new adventure, just select it from main menu, regardless of your progress in the history of the game. There are two selectable difficulty levels: Normal and Hard.

The save is separate from the main story, and there are three slots available. Me too'autosave it is managed separately. To continue from the point where the story ended, just select Continue from the main menu and press the ZL or ZR keys to toggle between the history and DLC.

