Fire Emblem Heroes will have a monthly subscription for 12 euros per month

A few days after knowing that Fire Emblem Heroes It has reported almost 700 million dollars to Nintendo since its launch on mobile phones, it has been announced that the game will soon premiere a subscription service with various payment advantages that in Spain will cost € 11.49 per month.

This so-called Feh Pass will offer a total of five different benefits to those who pay for it:

Players will receive two glowing heroes each month (the 10th and 25th of each month).

Four advantages will be offered each month. One of them consists of new missions with special rewards. They can be completed twice a month. Another will be to be able to use three support heroes instead of one. The third will be the possibility of restarting a turn in which we have already made a move or repeating a previous turn to correct our decisions. The last one allows repeating a map as many times as we want automatically until we run out of stamina.



The community has responded very negatively to this subscription that can easily turn the game into a pay to win, spoiling the entire community that has been achieved during these years.

Several of the advantages offered by this monthly payment greatly affect how easy it is for players to progress and overcome the various challenges faster than those who do not pay.

Another point of criticism is that the subscription price seems to be quite high compared to those that Nintendo has already implemented in games such as Mario Kart Tour and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, although the truth is that they also offer more content than in the passes of These two games.

Nintendo seems to be betting on more aggressive monetization policies and part of the company's users think that it is not for as long as they keep their console licenses away from these controversial models.