Fire Emblem Heroes as Mario Kart Tour: a subscription service is coming soon

Nintendo and Intelligent Systems have announced that Fire Emblem Heroes, A strategic RPG available on iOS and Android mobile devices, will receive a subscription service.

Simultaneously similar to that already offered in Mario Kart Tour, this subscription service – called Feh Pass – will be offered at the price of $ 9.49 per month and will provide various benefits to all players who decide to subscribe. To be exact, it will offer two Resplendent Heroes per month, two monthly quests to get valuable items and several special perks.

The Resplendent Heroes are, quite simply, the characters we already know wearing a complete resplendent, with new graphic elements and voices, in addition to a +2 on all statistics. They will be distributed by the 10th and 25th of each month. It will begin on February 5 with Lyn and will continue on February 24 with Cordelia. Among the first special perks there will be Re-Act, which allows you to return to the beginning of the previous round, Expanded Summoner Support, which allows you to forge a bond with three heroes, and Auto-Start, which allows you to automatically repeat a map while there is still some stamina left.

The Feh Pass will be launched on Wednesday 5 February in conjunction with the release of the Fire Emblem Heroes 4.2 update.