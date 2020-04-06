Finished and ready for release

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The coronavirus crisis has paralyzed all international audiovisual production and many of the studios have postponed their premieres scheduled for these months. Disney, for example, has just released a new calendar. Many directors are also taking advantage of confinement to improve their final assemblies. But this is not the case with Cary Fukunaga, who, he says, already has ‘Without ttime to die ’ ready for release, which has been postponed until next November 12 in the United Kingdom and 25 in the rest of the world.

The filmmaker acknowledges that, with a little more time in post-production, it could have been improved, but that the movie starring Daniel Craig closed definitively a few weeks ago. "Although it would have been great to have a little more time, we finished post-production before COVID caused everything to close."

Those responsible for the expected new installment of the James Bond saga, which completes its cast with Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris or Ben Wishaw, among others, explained in a statement that the delay in the premiere, in addition if necessary for public health, it will benefit the international box office, which has collapsed during the pandemic: "It is just a movie. The health and well-being of all fans around the world and their families is much more important. We have all waited four years to see the movie. A few more months will not affect the quality of the tape and will favor box office data for the last hurray by Daniel Craig ”.