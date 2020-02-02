Find data on two hidden Dragon Ball Super characters in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The new RPG of the saga created by Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, has finally landed PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The game takes us back to the mythical adventures of Goku, Vegeta and his friends to revive them like never before. This proposal of Cyberconnect2 It brings together several of the stories we saw, both in the manga and in the series, but it seems that it still awaits some hidden surprises.

The youtuber SLOPlays has investigated the exciting world of "datamining" to discover in the code of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot the data of two characters that do not appear in the game and that belong to the plot arc of Dragon Ball Super. They are about Beerus, the God of Destruction of Universe 7 and Whis, your powerful assistant. This has been a surprise for the players of this RPG, because Bandai Namco has not yet announced that both characters arrive in the game in some way.

We still don't know how Beerus and Whis will get to Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, since both characters are out of Dragon Ball Z and belong to the latest adaptation of the series. However, it is possible that Bandai Namco has prepared some extra content for the game in the form of DLC or update to offer fans the latest adventures of Goku and company.

It is impressive how players have already investigated enough in the game to find this kind of secret hidden in their lines of code. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot It is having a lot of success among manga and series fans. If you want to know more details about the new RPG of Cyberconnect2We recently offered the first 17 minutes of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. On the other hand, if you prefer to know how we found it, you have at your disposal its analysis.