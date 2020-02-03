Financial Times criticizes Nintendo's strategy: Switch "is about to become obsolete"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Financial Times reporters analyze Nintendo's last quarter financial results and criticize the strategy of not launching a new Switch or Switch Pro in 2020.

Reflecting on the latest significant figure of 96% of Nintendo 's earnings from Switch, the editorial team of historic UK business magazine believes that "Switch, which will turn three in March, is about to become obsolete. The rival companies are launching smartphones with new consoles with all the latest technological features, while cloud gaming poses new challenges for the whole sector".

What pushes the Financial Times reporters to send this message to those who want to acquire Nintendo shares, or to those who already have a package in their equity portfolio and intend to expand it shortly), is the fact that the increase in sales of the console recorded in recent months derives, albeit in part, from the launch of Nintendo Switch Lite. According to FT, in fact, in the last nine months there has been a 13% drop in sales of the original version of the console compared to the same period of the previous year.

Indicating the obsolescence of the current version of Nintendo Switch as one of the causes responsible for the decline in console sales, the analysts of the Financial Times thus suggest to the Kyoto house of review its medium-long term strategy and to provide for the design and distribution of a mid-gen review of Switch, or even a completely new console, by the end of 2020. And you, what do you think about it? Do you also think that Nintendo should take action to launch the Switch Pro chat several times by the end of this year to "respond" to thePS5 and Xbox Series X release?