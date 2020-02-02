Financial results EA: great success for Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and The Sims 4

Share it:

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order recorded excellent performances during the last quarter (1 October / 31 December 2019) as highlighted by Electronic Arts during the last meeting with the shareholders.

The company has not released sales figures but CFO Blake Jorgensen has confirmed that he has sales forecasts increased, from 6/8 million copies to ten million units sold by the end of the fiscal year, or by March 31, 2020. CEO Andrew Wilson was also satisfied with the welcome given to Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order.

Electronic Arts then claims to be working to expand its presence in the market games as services (GaaS), an increasingly profitable and flexible business segment, which is looked at with great interest for the foreseeable future. For the next fiscal year (starting on April 1, 2020) and for the following one (April 1, 2021), the company will therefore launch many projects of this type with the aim of rapidly gaining market share and increasing global collections.

As for the last quarter, EA cites in addition to the excellent Star Wars performances also the boom of The Sims 4 with over 20 million players, no mention of the results of Plants vs. Zombies Battle for Neighborville and Need for Speed ​​Heat. Electronic Arts reported $ 1.104 billion in operating revenue over the period.