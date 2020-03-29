Entertainment

Finally, the last narrative arc of Otoko Zaka, from the creator of Saint-Seiya, has ended

March 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
The one of Otoko Zaka, manga materialized thanks to the work of Masami Kurumada, is an epic with at least controversial history. After an initial serialization started back in 1984, the work was in fact paused for thirty years, a total block that only disappeared in 2014, before the amazed eyes of many.

Indeed, after three decades of waiting, very few expected that Otoko Zaka would actually be back on the market, but Kurumada – known above all for having shaped the famous franchise of The Knights of the Zodiac – surprised practically all his fans by shooting in hand his mistreated work and returning to publish its chapters on the Shonen Jump + website, even ending with the announcement of a new narrative arc in 2019, an event that has made many happy.

Well, it was finally announced that with the publication of the last chapter, Otoko Zaka has come to the end of his latest narrative arc, or "Takeshima Honjin-hen" (Takeshima Stronghold Arc). At the same time, however, it was also specified that the series is still far from its conclusion, given that Kurumada seems to have already started work on what will be the new narrative arc of the series, titled "Honjin Shitō-hen" (Stronghold Death Struggle Arc) and expected for early summer. Currently no information has been shared yet, but we are sure that news in this regard will come in the coming weeks.

