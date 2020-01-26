Finally revealed the singer of the famous theme song by Lamù- The girl of space

Share it:

After almost 37 years the mystery of who sings the theme song of the historical anime of Lamù – the space girl it may have finally been revealed thanks to the authors of the facebook page "The mystery of the Lamù acronym".

It seems really incredible, but to this day it was still unknown who the singer of the historical animated series of Lamù was, aired since the early 80's. the name of the singer is Noam Kaniel who would record the song in the city of Los Angeles, California. The Lamù anime is taken from the manga Urusei Yatsura author Rumiko Takahashi, also known as "the queen of manga", published in the weekly magazine Weekly Shonen Sunday in 1978. The series tells of the young man's tragicomic misadventures Ataru Moroboshi, a very high school student from the imaginary city of Tomobiki. One day, following various vicissitudes, ours is facing a young alien (Lamù precisely) to defend the Earth. The girl will end up falling in love with our Ataru and from there you will have a series of crazy and fun adventures that will involve a large cast of odd characters, both alien and terrestrial.

The series was hugely successful, so much so that it also had film adaptations from important directors such as Lamù-Only You by Mamoru Oshii (the famous creator of Ghost In The Shell) that you find available on Netflix and Lamù-Beautiful Dreamer always by Oshii.