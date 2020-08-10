finally revealed the release date of the fourth season with Chris Rock

Share it:

Fargo 4's suspension was a major blow to fans of the series, looking forward to meet new, absurd characters after the conclusion of the excellent third season with Ewan McGregor: well, the wait is over.

The American air date is Sunday 27 September 2020 and the rest of the episodes (11 in all) will be broadcast on a weekly basis. As for Italy, there seem to be no precise plans yet, but with a little luck we won't have to wait long before seeing them appear in streaming, probably on TimVision as with the other seasons.

This time the plot will take us to the 1950s, in Kansas City, within a crime story in which members belonging to the African American and Italian mafia families. The topics covered range from problems due to immigration to the thirst for power of the various characters, and for sure the creator Noah Hawley will find a way to insert the typical irony of the Coen brothers , who still appear as executive producers.

The cast is led by the well-known comedian Chris Rock, who will play Loy Cannon, while in the role of Gaetano we will find our Salvatore Esposito, known to most for the role of Genny in Gomorrah – the series. All that remains is to wait for September 27 and in the meantime we leave you at the trailer for Fargo 4.