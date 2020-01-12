Finally Johnny Depp at C'mail per te is back to being the Hollywood star we met

Share it:

See Johnny Depp in the role ofguest in the first episode of You've Got Mail (aired yesterday, Saturday 11 January 2020) has had a certain effect, since it made us understand concretely and definitively that yes, Johnny has returned to being that of the past, a cool aged 56 and not a little lost man we had seen in the last few appearances.

Johnny Depp guest at C'e Posta Per Te

The presence of the actor made the program start with a bang Maria De Filippi that has always accustomed your viewers to attend a real parade of stars worthy of the Oscar night. In these 23 editions of the people show of Channel 5 in fact some of the most beloved Hollywood stars passed through the Cinecittà studios starting with Julia Roberts, Sharon Stone and Nicole Kidman, then reaching Bradley Cooper, Jude Law, Chris Hemsworth, Orlando Bloom and, last but not least, Johnny Depp. Given the names, it certainly cannot be said that Maria has no good taste in men, don't you think?

The actor who plays the beloved Jack Sparrow of the saga de Pirates of the Caribbean appeared in the study of You've Got Mail not only very elegant, but also in splendid shape, suggesting that the torments due to the conflictual relationship with the ex wife Amber Heard I am now a distant memory, exactly like his dimpled face and tired air. The Johnny Depp of today in fact, it is of such devastating beauty that it can be considered an evergreen sex symbol, 'without age'and' for all tastes', which cannot fail to please, just like the various Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, splendid and wonderful at 20 as well as at 50 (or so): who could never resist in front of their charm ?

Johnny Depp appeared a You've Got Mail it is certainly not the restless and turbulent man that the gossip newspapers have often told us in recent months, but a posed person, very sweet and extremely generous. Present in the studio as a 'gift', as he likes to say De Filippi, for the brothers Emanuele and Rosalba (two boys who lost their father in January 2019 due to a fatal accident at work), the Hollywood actor did not limit himself to dispensing hugs and words of sincere affection to the unfortunate protagonists of the story , also giving them a scholarship, a professional course for hairdressers and some of his 'lucky charm' bracelets: in short, a true gentleman with a golden heart this Johnny, no doubt about it.

With a person of the caliber of Johnny Depp in front of her, that fox from Maria could not miss the opportunity to discover something more about her private life, showing us an unexpected and 'human' side of the American actor. Particularly in the mood for revelation the 56-year-old (who could not count on the famous interpreter Olga Fernando, whose absence has panicked the world of the web) has thus told of his passion for i skulls "They always meant something to me. It is a way to remind me that now is the time to live. You don't have to worry about tomorrow. We are here and we think about this”, And talked about his visceral love for music: "I can't travel without a guitar. I started playing it when I was 12, by ear, listening to music. It was one of the passing moments in my life. The guitar was my first love, it saved my life".

Of course a question two could not be missing sons of Johnny and in particular on daughter Lily-Rose Depp: "When he wanted to play, I was with her. I experimented with characters with her, I made voices, I started talking like Willy Wonka,"Revealed Depp referring to his bizarre how impeccable interpretation of the famous 'chocolate maker' in the film Charlie And The Chocolate Factory. Ok, how not to love it?

