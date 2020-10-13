“Finally blacks can express their opinion”

The Riverdale world in the past few months has been rocked by accusations of Vanessa Morgan claiming that she is underpaid as a black actress. Things seem to have improved considerably since then, and so another CW star is keen to express her point of view on the plight of black performers.

Hayley Law interpreter of Valerie Brown interviewed by Comicbook.com she said: “I am very happy that the past few months have shed some light on the treatment of blacks. It was something many people of color wanted to talk about, it always seemed like we should feel grateful for what we had without ever having any say “.

The actress then added: “I don’t want anyone to think I’m not grateful for the opportunities, but it’s really cool that other cast members, on Twitter and stuff, have started discussing these things, opening a very important debate. I am really happy and I hope it continues. I hope that the entertainment world starts to become more and more inclusive. It was nice that it was nice that everyone realized what was happening because we black actors have been aware of it for a long time. Therefore it’s nice that people finally talk about it“.

Despite her respectable resume, Hayley Law was an entirely secondary character in Riverdale and, her words echo those of Bernadette Beck last July who believed that whites were privileged on the set of the CW series, relegating black characters to completely marginal roles. Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa assured that things would change dramatically. Who knows how things will go in the fifth season. To find out, we just have to wait.