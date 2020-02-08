Entertainment

Finalists and all the information about the gala

February 8, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

One more year, you, faithful readers of FOTOGRAMAS, have chosen your favorite actors of the year in the categories of cinema, television and theater. The winners will meet next MONDAY 2 MARCH in a very special gala that, in addition to being the essential annual event of the Spanish film industry, this time will be more special than ever since we celebrate, no less, the 70 years of life of the awards.

The great Rosa María Sardá will receive the Special Tribute Award.

Good luck to everyone!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.