Finalists and all the information about the gala

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One more year, you, faithful readers of FOTOGRAMAS, have chosen your favorite actors of the year in the categories of cinema, television and theater. The winners will meet next MONDAY 2 MARCH in a very special gala that, in addition to being the essential annual event of the Spanish film industry, this time will be more special than ever since we celebrate, no less, the 70 years of life of the awards.

The great Rosa María Sardá will receive the Special Tribute Award.

Good luck to everyone!