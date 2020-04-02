Entertainment

         Final trailer of 'The unit': the new Movistar + series is based on a "reality never shown"

April 2, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Movistar + will release a new fiction series in May, this time by Dani de la Torre and Alberto Marini (duet behind 'The Unknown'). Even without a specific day, the platform has released today the full trailer for 'Unity'.

With a cast led by Nathalie Poza, 'The unit' will portray in six episodes a "reality never shown": that of the special operation against jihadist terrorism of the national police. Unit led, in this thriller, by Carla Torres and whose arrest of the most wanted terrorist leader makes Spain the main objective.


'ETA, the end of silence': Jon Sistiaga delves into Basque terrorism with an essential documentary by Movistar +

In the cast we will meet Nathalie Poza, Michel Noher, Marian Álvarez, Luis Zahera, Fariba Sheikhan, Raúl Fernández de Pablo, Carlos Blanco, Fele Martínez, Alba Bersabé, Francesc Orella, Pepo Oliva, Amina Leony, Hamid Krim, Mourad Ouani, Mekki Kadiri, Moussa Echarif, Omar Bentaleb, Bouzan Hadawi, Said El Mouden and Tarik Rmili.

READ:  ONE PIECE: Robin manages to escape thanks to a Naruto technique

Alberto Marini and Amèlia Mora are responsible for the script of this six-episode thriller directed by Dani de la Torre. And be careful, because 'Unity' will be seen outside of Spain. It will not be in Movistar's Latin American adventure, but HBO has acquired the rights for that region.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.