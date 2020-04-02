         Final trailer of 'The unit': the new Movistar + series is based on a "reality never shown"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Movistar + will release a new fiction series in May, this time by Dani de la Torre and Alberto Marini (duet behind 'The Unknown'). Even without a specific day, the platform has released today the full trailer for 'Unity'.

With a cast led by Nathalie Poza, 'The unit' will portray in six episodes a "reality never shown": that of the special operation against jihadist terrorism of the national police. Unit led, in this thriller, by Carla Torres and whose arrest of the most wanted terrorist leader makes Spain the main objective.

In the cast we will meet Nathalie Poza, Michel Noher, Marian Álvarez, Luis Zahera, Fariba Sheikhan, Raúl Fernández de Pablo, Carlos Blanco, Fele Martínez, Alba Bersabé, Francesc Orella, Pepo Oliva, Amina Leony, Hamid Krim, Mourad Ouani, Mekki Kadiri, Moussa Echarif, Omar Bentaleb, Bouzan Hadawi, Said El Mouden and Tarik Rmili.

Alberto Marini and Amèlia Mora are responsible for the script of this six-episode thriller directed by Dani de la Torre. And be careful, because 'Unity' will be seen outside of Spain. It will not be in Movistar's Latin American adventure, but HBO has acquired the rights for that region.