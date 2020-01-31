final trailer of the new Blumhouse

Share it:

Blumhouse is determined to make our lives a better place by giving us the latest horror movies. After 'The halloween night', other projects such as 'Crime against the clock' or 'Run Sweetheart Run', which has just been released in Sundance. And to all these joins 'Fantasy Island', a film that is based on an old television series that has now just become a genre film. If we could already enjoy your first official trailer, today we have among us his new final trailer

Lucy Hale, famous for the series 'Little Liars', stars in the film with Michael Pena, who gives life to Mr. Roarke, who makes the most secret wishes of his lucky guests come true in a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when fantasies turn into nightmares, guests will have to solve the mystery of the island to escape alive.

Described as a mixture of 'Westworld' and 'The Forest Cabin', 'Fantasy Island' has been directed by Jeff Wadlow ('Kick-ass 2', 'Truth or dare') based on a script he wrote with Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs. Produced by Jason Blum and Marc Toberoff, the movie's cast is headed by Maggie Q, Michael Rooker, Ryan Hansen, Jimmy O. Yang, Charlotte McKinney, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Portia Doubleday and Austin Stowell.

Originally, the movie was scheduled to hit theaters in the United States on February 28, 2020, before passing its release date to the February 14, 2020.