Entertainment

final trailer of the new Blumhouse

January 31, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Blumhouse is determined to make our lives a better place by giving us the latest horror movies. After 'The halloween night', other projects such as 'Crime against the clock' or 'Run Sweetheart Run', which has just been released in Sundance. And to all these joins 'Fantasy Island', a film that is based on an old television series that has now just become a genre film. If we could already enjoy your first official trailer, today we have among us his new final trailer

Lucy Hale, famous for the series 'Little Liars', stars in the film with Michael Pena, who gives life to Mr. Roarke, who makes the most secret wishes of his lucky guests come true in a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when fantasies turn into nightmares, guests will have to solve the mystery of the island to escape alive.

Lucy Hale (Finalized); Maggie Q (Finalized); Portia Doubleday (Finalized); Austin Stowell (Finalized); Jimmy O. Yang (Finalized)

READ:  ‘Tall Girl’ on Netflix: Soundtrack and Song Listing

Christopher Moss

Described as a mixture of 'Westworld' and 'The Forest Cabin', 'Fantasy Island' has been directed by Jeff Wadlow ('Kick-ass 2', 'Truth or dare') based on a script he wrote with Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs. Produced by Jason Blum and Marc Toberoff, the movie's cast is headed by Maggie Q, Michael Rooker, Ryan Hansen, Jimmy O. Yang, Charlotte McKinney, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Portia Doubleday and Austin Stowell.

Originally, the movie was scheduled to hit theaters in the United States on February 28, 2020, before passing its release date to the February 14, 2020.

Fantasy island

Sony Pictures

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.