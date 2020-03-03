Entertainment

Final promo for Boruto 147: how will the escape end?

March 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
There Mujina gang is a group of bandits introduced in the early stages of the Boruto manga: Naruto Next Generations. The story told in the comics, however, has not yet been touched by the anime that in recent weeks has included completely original stories while relying on the threat of this mysterious gang of criminals.

This could however end shortly with the arrival of theBoruto episode 147: Naruto Next Generations where, after escaping, the genin trio of the Leaf Village must collide with Tsukiyo and defend Kokuri from this assault. In a meadow under a full moon that slightly illuminates the area, Boruto and his companions will give life to the last clash that you can see in the preview below.

Kokuri and his protectors have fled the prison, escapism made harder by the enemies who want to kill the prisoner, but in an expanse of grass we witness the meeting with the enemy. We see Tsukiyo preparing for the fight and wondering if Boruto, Sarada and Mitsuki will really be able to protect Kokuri, given that the full moon allows Tsukiyo to access his full potential. What power will Tsukiyo have in store for the protagonists? Entitled "The decisive battle under the moonlight", the episode will be staged on Sunday 8 March 2020 on Crunchyroll.

After this phase, new openings and endings for Boruto will debut and the anime could finally adapt the story prepared by Ukyo Kodachi for the manga.

