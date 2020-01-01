Final millimeter in the San Silvestre de Sao Paulo: achieve victory and set a new record thanks to the final sprint

The San Silvestre of Sao Paulo He has left a picture for the memory. This year's winner, Kenyan Kibiwott Kandie, won the men's race – setting a new record – after winning victory in an epic final sprint.

The moment when Kandie exceeds in the last meters Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo, who had led the entire career, has already gone viral on social networks.

The Kenyan athlete has set the new record for the international elite modality with a time of 42:59, while his compatriot Brigid Kosgei has won the race with a time of 48:54.

Kandie, 23, with her new record, improved the previous one of 43:12, which was since 1995 in the hands of also Kenyan Paul Tergat. This 2019, young Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo finished the 15 kilometers in second place (43:00) and another Kenyan, Titus Ekiru, finished third at 43:54.

Meanwhile, Brigid Kosgei confirmed favoritism at 25 and led from start to finish to win the women's race. His compatriot Scheila Chelangat finished in second place with a time of 50:10 and the Ethiopian Tisadik Alem Nigus finished in third place with 50:12.