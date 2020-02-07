Final impressions of Nioh 2 for PS4

Share it:

Soon, on March 13, we will return to feudal Japan with Nioh 2 and we We have already been able to test the title developed by Team Ninja for PS4 thanks to Sony's invitation to the game presentation event in Madrid. That is why we created this advance of Nioh 2 in which we tell you what impressions the second installment of this room of the genre known as Souls-Like has left us in which we will have to face a lot of new Yokai demons. Sharpen your katanas, because the battle will not be easy.

A game about the history and mythology of Japan

The first installment of the Nioh saga introduced us fully in Japanese Yokai mythology based on historical events and Team Ninja has decided to follow this same path for its second part, which will serve as a prequel. As Yosuke Hayashi, director of Team Ninja, explained to us during the presentation, the company's goal with Nioh 2 is to deepen the mythology of the Yokai so that more people in the west can know her better. For this reason, this new installment of the franchise will have a greater number of outdoor scenarios, since, in response to traditional Japanese culture, the presence of the Yokai was much greater in the forests.

But the creators of Nioh 2 will not neglect the historical section that Japan lovers loved so much in their predecessor. In Nioh 2 we will return to the Sengoku era of the eastern country and, although its history takes place before Nioh's and its protagonist is another, we will see again important historical figures that already appeared in it. Similarly, Team Ninja will go one step further with the intention of making this exciting era of Japanese war more known. will introduce some of the most important generals of that moment like Oda Nobunaga or Oichi, his younger sister.

Same essence but with important news

The demo of Nioh 2 that Sony and Team Ninja put at our disposal faced us with a mission that will take place towards the middle of the adventure, so we could verify that the title will be loaded with news. The first big news that we will find when it comes to start playing Nioh 2 with respect to the first installment is that we will no longer control a historical character but we will have to create our own warrior. For this, Team Ninja will put at our disposal a complete character editor that will allow us to modify almost any physical aspect of our samurai (male or female). This has been done because Yosuke Hayashi and his team want us to feel part of the history and mythology of Japan, offering us the possibility of creating a warrior who looks like us physically.

We can use attacks from any Yokai.

But here is not the only novelty of Nioh 2. As soon as we started playing the demo, we realized that there were many other additions and important changes with respect to the first chapter. If you played the original Nioh, you will remember that we could change the position of the protagonist at any time to perform different movements according to the weapon he was holding. Well, this will remain the same in Nioh 2 with basic weapons such as katanas, axes and spears, but there will be nuances with the introduction of some special weapons. During our departure to Nioh 2 we were able to control one of those weapons and we hallucinated with its operation. And, the weapon changed shape according to the position we selected. Thus, for example, by selecting the high posture, we carried a scythe, while with the middle posture the weapon was transformed into a spear with several blades and in the low posture into a kind of short-range double blade. So, in Nioh 2 there will be changing weapons that will allow us to adapt the fighting style to the moment in order to cope better with our enemies without wasting time looking for a better weapon.

Nioh analysis for PS4

The next great playable addition of Nioh 2 is found when looking at the bars that appeared in the upper left of the screen. If you remember correctly, in the first Nioh two bars were shown: One of a blue color belonging to health and a green one that corresponded to the Ki (the resistance) of the protagonist. As well, In Nioh 2 we will have a third purple bar that will represent the Yokai energy of the samurai. This bar will be filled as we hit hits and will allow us to make the so-called Yokai Movements, which will be special hits in which our warrior will transform into a Yokai creature to attack with a particular movement to his enemy. But in order to perform these Yokai Movements, we will first have to defeat the demon whose power we want to acquire and collect the core of his soul to equip us. So, we can transform ourselves into that Yokai in full combat at our whim as long as we have enough energy for it in that third bar.

The Yokais will warn of their most powerful attacks.

Of course, as in the first installment, we will have the ability to acquire the so-called Yokai Form, which will allow us to invoke the elementary Yokai that we have decided to merge with us for a short period of time and thus increase our power of combat, something ideal against final bosses. For the rest, the mechanics of Nioh 2 will remain faithful to those of its predecessor, so we are facing a title in which We will have to study very well the movements of our enemies and control when to attack and when to spend energy if we do not want to die at the first change. The difficulty will remain equally high but Team Ninja wants to make things a bit easier for players with less experience in this type of adventure without having to lower the level and that is why in Nioh 2 they will allow us to ask other online players for help in any moment. Therefore, we are at the point that we are in the campaasapland, we can ask a friend, or any other user of the title, to join our game to help us move forward and defeat that enemy who is choking us. Further, when the enemies are going to make a powerful attack, a red smoke will appear on their heads, so we can get away from them in time if we are attentive and fast.

But if what we are looking for is a real challenge, Nioh 2 will more than assume it. As it happened in the first, we will have to find sanctuaries to be able to save game, level up and change Yokai powers, and these sanctuaries are far from each other. That will force us to have to face numerous enemies between saved and saved and, of course, to return to the starting point to defeat them again in case of death. Something that can be desperate at times but that, knowing the kind of game we face, can also be funny (we assure you that we could not prevent a laugh of frustration after dying after 40 minutes fighting against Yokai demons). Thus, Nioh 2 promises to be an ideal title for all those who fell in love with the first and for Souls-Like fans.

As in the same feudal Japan

For its part, the technical and artistic section of Nioh 2 points even higher than that of the first episode of the saga. The desasaplands of both scenarios and enemies that we could see, were very realistic and made us feel in the same sixteenth-century Japan fought against local demons. In addition, the demo performed perfectly in PS4 Pro, with no falls in the rate of images per second and with effects of light and particles that touched the protrusion. Similarly, the sound section, invited to concentrate fully on each movement, so it aims to be a fairly round title at an artistic level.

In conclusion, Nioh 2 promises to preserve the spirit of the first installment and add enough news so that it does not feel repetitive. We finished our test time quite happy because of the high level of the game, although with the frustration of dying many times due to falling into holes or not controlling Ki consumption well. Now, in the absence of seeing in depth how other sections such as the leveling of the character or the narrative will work, we are already looking forward to the March 13 to get the final version of Nioh 2 for PS4 and start fighting all the Yokai that are put before us.