Final Fantasy XVI, first images: no new information until 2021

Confirming the rumors circulated over the last few days, Final Fantasy XVI was announced during the PlayStation 5 Showcase, the new iteration of the Square Enix saga.

Following the reveal, on the pages of the PlayStation Blog the first messages from the development team have been published. Among these, the name of Naoki Yoshida, which in addition to dealing with the supporto a Final Fantasy XIV, now also assumes the role of Producer of the new Final Fantasy.

“I am the Producer (correct, Producer only) of Final Fantasy XVI, Naoki Yoshida.- writes the talented veteran Square Enix accompanying the screenshot that you find at the bottom – Did you like the trailer? These exclusive images include both battles and real-time scenes, and represent only a fraction of what our team has managed to achieve in the new game in the Final Fantasy series.In addition to the message, the developer adds that no other information will be disclosed crucial to the game before 2021.

Obviously present also a message from the Game Director, Hiroshi Takai, who writes: “Together with the rest of the team we have faced countless challenges, from adapting to a new development environment to the undiscovered mechanisms of PlayStation 5, but we are happy to be able to present the sixteenth chapter of Final Fantasy, a now iconic franchise. We assure you that we are doing our best, dedicating many hours to this project, but it will take wait some time before you can test it with hand. But the wait will be rewarded, I promise you!“.

In closing, we remind you that after some communication uncertainties, it has been confirmed that Final Fantasy XVI will be a PS5 exclusive.