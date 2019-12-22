Final Fantasy XV: the Square Enix game with 8.9 million copies distributed

Share it:

It landed on the gaming market in November 2016, almost three years later Final Fantasy XV confirms a commercial success for the Square Enix home series.

From the pages of the Japanese portal 4Gamer, it is learned that the JRPG has now reached the remarkable figure of 8.9 million copies distributed all over the world! These values ​​place the adventures of Noctis at the levels of some of the most iconic chapters in the entire history of the fantasy saga. However, the title has not yet succeeded in exceeding the results achieved by Final Fantasy VII, which firmly maintains its leadership position, with over twelve million copies distributed on the international gaming market. Among the titles dedicated to the epic of the Final Fantasy to be able to boast particularly important commercial results, we also find Final Fantasy VIII: even before the publication of a remastered version, the JRPG could in fact count on approximately 9.6 million copies sold.

The lucky series Square Enix is currently the protagonist of several initiatives. The software house is in fact actively involved in the ambitious project of creating a remake of Final Fantasy VII. Numerous chapters of the series are also about to debut in the catalog of the subscription service branded by Microsoft: numerous Final Fantasy will arrive in the Xbox Game Pass during 2020.