Final Fantasy XV is already the third best-selling game in the saga

December 24, 2019
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The two best-selling Final Fantasy in history are, at the moment, Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy X. Both have exceeded 10 million copies sold worldwide. What some do not expect, is that the third best-selling game in the Square Enix franchise is Final Fantasy XV. In fact, not only has it managed to reach third place, but it has already sold 8.9 million copies.

The information comes from the well-known analyst Benji-Sales, who has published the information through Twitter. This is what he said in his message: "Incredible performance, on the way to getting more than 9 million for life. It will be interesting to see if it can reach more than 10 million.".

Although it is true that the game is now complete, after the launch of a lot of expansions and even a full version of the game with all that content, the title still has a long way to go. At least judging by its current price.

In fact, it is possible to buy the game at very tight prices and close to 20 euros throughout the year. Without going any further, the PC version (on Steam) is now discounted thanks to the winter sales of the Valve platform. That way, it is possible to get the game for only 17.49 euros. Of course, it is not the only game in the discounted franchise.

Source: Twitter

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

