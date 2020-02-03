Final Fantasy X's Art Director presents his personal tribute to Kobe Bryant

Share it:

Yusuke Naora, Art Director of Final Fantasy X and many other games, has published a tribute to Kobe Bryant on Twitter, who died prematurely on January 26 in a tragic helicopter accident.

Naora obviously drew a portrait of Kobe his very personal style, appreciated by a large group of JRPG Square-Enix fans. Among his best known works as Art Director we mention Final Fantasy VII, VIII, X and XV as well as having worked on many other games and spin-offs. Yasuke left Square Enix in September 2016, two months before the launch of Final Fantasy XV.

During the week, NBA 2K20 players also paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, among other things by launching a petition to ask Kobe as the star of the cover of NBA 2K21, the collection of signatures has exceeded two million members and will soon be submitted to the attention of 2K Games.

Kobe Bryant died on January 26th after crashing with his private helicopter, in the tragic impact Kobe, his daughter Gianna and other friends and members of Bryant's entourage lost their lives.